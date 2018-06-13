Election blow for MDC

HARARE - In A move that is likely to put the MDC’s election preparations in disarray, the High Court has nullified the party’s councillorship primary election results for ward 21, Mabvuku, Harare.

This comes after the losing candidate Blessing Nhende contested the results of the just-ended primary elections, which resulted in his rival Barnabas Ndira winning.

In the urgent chamber application, Nhende had cited the MDC, Ndira and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) as first, second and third respondents.

But observers believe the High Court ruling has a possibility of opening a floodgate of similar cases, where candidates would have been allegedly imposed.

High Court judge Clement Phiri overturned the results in ward 21.

“Whereupon, after reading documents filed of record and hearing counsel, it is ordered that: endorsement of second respondent (Ndira) as aspiring councillor for ward 21, Mabvuku, Harare be and is hereby nullified.

“The first respondent (MDC) is hereby ordered to make the necessary arrangements for the holding of primary elections for ward 21, Mabvuku, Harare should it be necessary before the 14th of June 2018,” Phiri ruled.