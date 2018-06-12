Yadah thrash Chapungu

Yadah FC………………(2) 3

Chapungu…………………0

HARARE – Yadah FC coach Thomas Ruzive was pleased that his side picked up their fourth win of the season inside 16 matches after walloping Chapungu in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

Johannes Sibanda scored a brace while captain Brian Mapfumo chipped in with another to take Yadah to 11th place on the log with 18 points.

“I think we played very well today especially in the areas that we were lacking recently; our conversion rate was very poor but in this game we have improved,” Ruzive said.

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama was disappointed with the way his team allowed Yadah to score with ease.

“We did not come to the party especially in the first half where we conceded two quick goals against the run of play,” he said.

“We seem not to be doing very well in terms of converting the chances that come our way but the good thing is that we are getting there.”