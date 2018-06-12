Triangle United march on

Nichrut.....................0

Triangle................ (0)1

GWERU – Triangle made it three consecutive wins when they beat new boys Nichrut in a Castle Lager Premiership match here on Saturday courtesy of Trevor Mavhunga’s second half goal.

Mavhunga headed home a corner kick from Pasca Manhanga in the 57th minute.

The Sugar Sugar Boys, who had beaten Mutare City Rovers and Dynamos in their last two matches, cemented their place in fourth place on the log with 29 points from 16 games.

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro was elated with the win as he was worried that his players were going to be complacent reading much into the problems in the Nichrut camp.

“We had said to the players after the win against Dynamos that they should not sit on that success. Today I am happy they perfected our game plan and scored,” Mangwiro said.

Nichrut’s ill-advised threat to pull out of the league following a penalty from the Premier Soccer League came back to haunt them.

The home side lost valuable training time when the club’s hierarchy stopped the team from training as they contemplated pulling out of the league after they were fined $4 000 after being found guilty of violence that marred their 4-3 loss to CAPS United last month.

Nichrut coach John Nyikadzino, however, refused to attach the defeat to the off-field happenings.

“I take full responsibility of the result despite what happened during the week.

“This is our turf and we must take advantage and make it a fortress,” he said.

Meanwhile, Harare City coach Mark Harrison felt a draw was a fair result after watching his side end a two-game losing streak with a goalless draw against ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Nyamhunga Stadium yesterday.

The Sunshine Boys came into yesterday’s match desperate to bounce back having lost to Ngezi Platinum Stars (3-1) and Highlanders (1-2) in their last two matches.

And yesterday, City put up a fighting show to stop the Kariba-based side, who came into the match full of confidence following two straight wins in their previous two matches.

The draw took City’s tally to 25 points on the log table while ZPC Kariba are now on 19 points after 16 rounds of action.

“Nobody likes losing two games on the bounce, we didn’t; that’s for sure.

“It was important that we stopped it, we kept a clean sheet as well after conceding five in our last two games, which is also important to us,” Harrison said.