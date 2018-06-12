More plaudits for Warriors

HARARE - The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) is the latest body to congratulate the Warriors after they came back from a goal down to beat Zambia 4-2 after extra-time in the Cosafa Cup final at the weekend.

The Warriors are now the record holders of the regional title since Saturday’s victory was their sixth triumph.

“SRC notes the splendid performance that was posted by the …Warriors at the Cosafa tournament…with admiration and joy. This is indeed awesome and it is in tandem with the current trajectory which is aimed not only at excelling in sport but also projecting Zimbabwe as a brand,” SRC acting director-general Joseph Muchechetere said in a statement.

“To this end we would like to congratulate the Warriors for winning the Cosafa…for a record six times and this is a feat which no other Southern African country has achieved.

“It is in this regard that we would like to urge the Warriors to go beyond this regional tournament and assert themselves as a force to reckon with at a continental level and better still as the world stage.”

Muchechetere said his association is aware that the talent to deliver at any stage is there and what is only needed was for everyone to put their maximum support behind the team.

“It is in this spirit that we would like to rally to challenge the Warriors to scale up their performance and challenge for honours at the continental level.

“As you do so, we are fully convinced that the name of our nation will be placed on the world football map and the benefits which will be derived from such exploits will naturally trickle down to other sectors…,” he said.

Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa was also full of praise of the victorious Warriors, who successfully managed to defend the title they won last year.

“The run to the final, including two breath taking penalty shootouts wins against Botswana and Lesotho, and the ultimate victory today shows there is no other team in the region deserving the title Cup Kings,” Chiyangwa said.

“To the men who engineered this outstanding triumph, in particular coach Sunday Chidzambwa and his technical team and goalkeeper George Chigova’s in particular, it is certainly beyond words that we say well done.

“You have done Zimbabwe proud, we salute you and we do believe that the 2017 victory over the same opponents was no fluke. It was deserved, just as this one was.”