Mambo in Comrades top 5

HARARE – Marko Mambo was the pride of Zimbabwe as he finished fifth in the 89km Comrades Marathon race from Pietersburg to Durban in South Africa yesterday morning.

The Nedbank Club athlete finished his race in 5:37:49 but 11 minutes 40 seconds behind winner and South African Bongmusa Mthembu of Arthur Ford Athletic Club.

Mthembu crossed the line in 5:26:34 to walk away with the R440 000 prize for first place while another South African Joseph Mphuthi was the second man home in 5:35:09.

Mthembu won the Comrades Marathon for the first time in 2014 and again in 2017, becoming the second South African to win it twice in a row, since “Comrades king”, Bruce Fordyce. This was his third win.

Great Britain’s Steven Way and Edward Mothibi (SA) finished in third and fourth place respectively with times of 5:35:27 and 5:36:32.

The second Zimbabwean was Prodigal Khumalo in 11th position followed by Lovemore Chabata (18) and Mike Fokoroni (19) while Hlomayi Macheza finished in number 51 and Professor Ncube (93) completed Zimbabwe’s list of athletes who made it in the top 100.

In the women’s category, it was also a South African affair with Ann Ashworth winning the race in 6:10:04 ahead of her compatriot and pre-race favourite Geda Steyn, who finished second in 6:15:34.

In third place was Russian athlete and 2017 runner-up Alexandra Morozova who clocked 6:20.21.