Macheke inspires Glamour Boys

Bernard Chiketo at VENGERE STADIUM

Mutare City.......................0

Dynamos.......................(0) 1

RUSAPE – Struggling Harare giants Dynamos finally remembered how to collect three points when they beat bottom side Mutare City Rovers on Sunday to end a four-game winless streak.

Second half-substitute Tawanda Macheke pounced in the 83rd minute to give DeMbare the win which they celebrated like a cup final in a public show of how desperate things had become at the Glamour Boys.

DeMbare had lost to FC Platinum and Triangle while drawing with Black Rhinos and Herentals in their last four matches.

Yesterday’s win eased DeMbare’s relegation woes as they remained in 13th place on the Castle Lager Premiership log with 17 points but crucially, they are now four points above the drop zone.

Stand-in DeMbare coach Lloyd Chigowe, who was filling in for Lloyd Mutasa, who was away with the Warriors in South Africa for the Cosafa Cup, was a relieved man following the game.

“We are relieved after a poor away show in Triangle…we have repaid our fans by fighting for all three points…I believe this will be our turning point and the morale is now good in the team ahead of the head coach’s return on Tuesday,” Chigowe said.

Chigowe said while his charges did not play beautiful football against Gusha Bhora yesterday, they were effective in the end.

“We played well; sometimes not very beautifully but effective at the end. The match was balanced but when they went to sleep we punished them,” he said.

Mutare City coach Ndega Matsika was disappointed by the loss after a brave showing from his charges.

Gusha Bhora, who had beaten CAPS United last weekend in Harare, dropped to the bottom of the table with only 11 points.

“The performance was OK but we conceded a silly goal. We had done well only to give away a soft goal. It was slack marking.

“The war is, however, not yet over and we continue to fight,” Matsika said.

The match had started at a low tempo with both teams cautious not to concede early.

The visitors had the first clear cut chance in the 16th minute but Cleopas Kapupurika wasted the opportunity.

DeMbare were back again knocking moments later but Valentine Kadonzo fluffed his lines after he was set up by Kapupurika.

This was going to be the trend as Kadonzvo and Kapupurika took turns to waste good scoring chances.

Quality Kangadzi had another good opportunity to score five minutes before the break but he skied his effort with only Rovers goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube to beat.

DeMbare’s best chance to score fell to Kadonzvo a minute before the break when he was set up by Kapupurika but dragged his short wide with only Dube to beat.

In the second period, DeMbare continued to press for the goal but they found a stumbling block in Dube, who pulled off some numerous saves.

DeMbare finally went ahead seven minutes from time when Macheke netted after punishing a Gusha Bhora defence that went to sleep allowing the visitors’ forward to score past Dube.