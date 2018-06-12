Chigowe rallies DeMbare

HARARE – Dynamos assistant coach Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe believes his players’ mental strength will determine whether they can rescue their stuttering Castle Lager Premiership campaign.

The Glamour Boys will attempt to stop the rot currently prevailing at the country’s most successful club when they travel to Rusape to face bottom-placed Mutare City at Vengere Stadium today.

DeMbare are without a win in their last four matches in which they have picked up two draws and two defeats which left them sixth from the bottom with 14 points from 15 matches.

The Glamour Boys are only separated by Gusha Bhora by three points going into today’s match which makes it an must-win game for Chigowe’s charges.

This will be Chigowe’s second game in charge of the Harare giants as he will be standing in for Lloyd Mutasa, who is still in South Africa with the Warriors for the just-ended Cosafa Cup.

Last weekend, Dynamos suffered a morale sapping 3-0 defeat at the hands of Triangle away at Gibbo Stadium win Chigowe’s maiden match.

The win was Triangle’s first ever against the Glamour Boys since they were promoted into the top flight five years ago.

And as they prepare to stop the slide, Chigowe said they have been working mostly on the mental aspect of the players to ensure they regain confidence.

“We obviously had to work on the psychological aspect of the players to make sure that they regain their confidence and believe in themselves.

“There is no doubt that they need to be strong mentally if we are to salvage our season,” Chigowe told the Daily News on Sunday.

“We think that they have responded; their body language shows us that they are eager to overcome the next hurdle.

“I think we now need to apply ourselves, take our training form into the match on Sunday.

“It’s a big game for Dynamos in the sense of where we are on the log at moment.

“We believe that Dynamos is a big club and very soon we will back among the big boys.

“About winning the championship might be another thing but definitely we will roll back.”

Chigowe also wants to see his strikers start scoring goals after firing blanks in their previous two matches.

“We have been working hard on our finishing this week. We believe that with the boys we have if they respond well to what we have been working on we will get the job done against Mutare,” said the former Young Warriors coach.

The former Douglas Warriors coach also expects most of his senior players to take responsibility in the absence of skipper Ocean Mushure and Obey Mwerahari, who are sidelined with suspension and injuries respectively.

Mushure was red carded in their last match against Triangle while Mwerahari is recovering from a hamstring strain.

“We are worried that Mwerahari has taken long to recover because he is one of our seasoned campaigners who we need to steady the ship,” Chigowe said.

“But we do have the experienced hands everywhere in the form of (Marshal) Machazane, (James) Marufu and (Marvelous) Mukambi, who have also played a number of games.

“And if we can blend some of these boys with the youngsters, I think we can still find our feet and get out of the doldrums we are in at the moment.”

But there is no doubt Dynamos need to be at their best if they are to beat a Mutare City side, who are high on confidence especially after last weekend’s 1-2 win against CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium.