CAPS edge battling Bulawayo City

HARARE - John Zhuwawu’s second half header ensured CAPS United bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Mutare City Rovers last weekend as they edged a determined Bulawayo City in a Castle Lager Premiership match here on Saturday.

After knocking hard on City’s goal without success in the first half, Makepekepe finally broke the deadlock after 57 minutes when Zhuwawu rose high to beat Bulawayo City goalkeeper Wellington Muuya from a Simba Nhivi cross.

The introduction of midfielder Peter Rio Moyo five minutes from the half time break for an ineffective Brian Muzondiwa added some impetus into the Green Machine but they had to wait until the second half to find a breakthrough.

Makepekepe moved into sixth place on the log with 26 points from 16 matches which left technical advisor Nelson Matongorere pleased with the reaction from his side after the shock defeat to Rovers.

“We went and rectified our mistakes after that defeat against Mutare City. In every game you get a lot of positives and negatives and I’m happy we managed to regroup, worked on our shortcomings and managed to get this important victory. We still have a lot of areas to work on going forward but for now, we are very content with the victory,” Matongorere said.

Bulawayo City coach Amini Soma Phiri was naturally disappointed that his charges failed to capitalise on the clear scoring opportunities that came their way.

Yesterday’s result kept Amakhosi just one place off the bottom of the log with 11 points and by the end of today, they can be bottom if Rovers draw or beat Dynamos at Vengere Stadium this afternoon.

“We outplayed them right from the first whistle to the end, they know that they were not in the game at all and after playing a wonderful game only to lose at the end is a hard pill to take,” Phiri said.

“They scored a lucky goal, in a game if you don’t score you will always have problems in collecting maximum points. We outplayed them in the first half and we could have scored at least three goals but that didn’t happen.”

True to their coaches assessment Bulawayo City could have at least got in the lead just after the 30-minute mark but Ishmael Wade took long to pull the trigger and test a withdrawn Chris Mverechena in goals for CAPS United before the defenders recovered and cleared the ball to safety.

That proved to be a costly miss as United came back a much stronger side in the second period with Zhuwawu getting the all-important goal.