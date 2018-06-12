Byo Chiefs stun Highlanders

Highlanders…….……0

Bulawayo Chiefs…(1) 1

BULAWAYO - Bulawayo Chiefs cemented their reputation as “giant killers” when they beat 10-man Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premiership match played here on Sunday.

The turning point of the match was in the 30th minute when Bosso goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda handled outside the box after failing to control a back pass from Nigel Mukumbe.

The ball fell kindly to Chiefs’ forward Farau Matare and in an effort to thwart the danger; Sibanda used his hands outside the area.

Referee Mhaka Magara had no choice but to send off the Bosso number 1 which forced the home side to sacrifice Godfrey Makaruse with goalkeeper Prosper Matutu coming on.

However, there was nothing the substitute goalkeeper could do to stop Gracious Muleya’s well-taken free kick from going in.

The win ensured Chiefs, who have already beaten defending champions FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars, collected all three points which saw them move into 10th place on the log with 18 points while Bosso dropped to fourth place on the log with 29 points from 16 matches.

After the match Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu said: “I think we didn’t start very well. We were a bit wild in our choice of passes and our build-ups were not as accurate as we would have loved them to be.

“I think we did very well in the second half. We planned our way of playing with one man down. We were more offensive and purposeful in our play with one man short.

“We created more chances and they didn’t find any space to play even if they had a numerical advantage. We created many chances but didn’t get that goal.”

Bulawayo Chiefs’ coach Garthly Chipuka thought their game plan worked.

“Our game plan was countering a team that plays passing football which is normally what Highlanders does,” Chipuka said.

“Our plan was to try and press them on all parts of the field where the football was going to be. The plan went well and that’s how we got the goal that separated the teams.”

Bosso had started the match on the front foot as they dominated possession but they could not find a way through the Chiefs defence.

The match was then turned on its head when Sibanda was sent off on the half-hour mark while Muleya proved to be deadly with his ability to strike a dead ball to stun the home side.

Despite having a man down, Highlanders continued to dominate in terms of possession in the remainder of the match.

Chiefs substitute Hamandishe Moyo almost scored two minutes before full time but his effort from outside the box hit the crossbar and came back into play with Matutu well beaten.

Highlanders’ striker Newman Sianchali could have grabbed the equaliser with the last kick of the match.

Sianchali headed weakly into the arms of Chiefs’ goalkeeper Kelvin Nyoni from MacClive Phiri’s cross.

Teams;

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Charlton Siamalonga, MacClive Phiri, Adrian Silla, Brian Banda, Newman Sianchali, Godfrey Makaruse (Proper Matutu 34m), Peter Mudhuwa, Vincent Moyo (Ben Musaka 46m), Gabriel Nyoni, Nigel Makumbe

Bulawayo Chiefs: Kelvin Nyoni, Shadreck Nyahwa, Malvin Mkolo, Polite Moyo, Andrew Tandi, Takunda Muzuva, Gracious Muleya, Farau Matare (Last Sithole 90+2m), Lucky Ndlela (Brighton Manhire 57m), Perfect Chikwende, Clement Makamba (Hamandishe Moyo 70m)