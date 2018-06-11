Record 59 000 register to vote in Dangamvura-Chikanga

MUTARE - Dangamvura-Chikanga constituency has notched 59 000 registered voters, the highest in Manicaland, the Zimbabwe Election Commission (Zec) has confirmed.

The registered voters in the 2013 election stood at 30 680.

This constituency consists mainly of Mutare city’s high density suburbs of Dangamvura and Chikanga and other suburbs which exclude Fern Valley and Green Side.

Zec Manicaland elections officer Moffat Masabeya told political parties in Mutare on Thursday that they could not split it into two constituencies because that can only be done in a delimitation exercise.

Delimitation is done in a census year after every 10 years, meaning it will be due before the 2023 elections.

“We are unable to do anything with it for now because we can only adjust constituency boundaries during a delimitation process which will have to be promulgated through a government gazette.

“This, however, is only done following a census which informs government of population sizes and not voter registration exercises,” Masabeya said in response to queries by MDC official Lynette Mudehwe.

Delegates were shocked at the huge number of registered voters which is twice as big as some of the biggest constituencies and triple as huge as others.

It has since earned the moniker “Manicaland’s Uzumba-Maramba-Pungwe”. The infamously large Mashonaland constituency has, however, since been subdivided following the 2013 delimitation exercise.

The incumbent legislator is Zanu PF’s Esau Mupfumi who is likely to square off with either Lynette Karenyi or Prosper Mutseyami who are still locked in a dispute after MDC primaries failing to produce a conclusive winner.

The National Constitutional Assembly is fielding Ruramai Masiiwa.

Mupfumi said he was confident of retaining the seat, and justified the ballooning figures.