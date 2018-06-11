Maramuro to be Harare flag-bearers in Chibuku Neshamwari national finals

HARARE - Agure group Maramuro will be representing Harare province in the Chibuku Neshamwari national finals scheduled for Mutare in August after winning the provincial contest held at Pfumojena Bar in Mbare on Saturday.

The 15-member group showcased nyau mdani dance ahead of other traditional dance groups a fete which saw them walking away $500 richer.

Chisoni and Chitukuto took $300 and $150 respectively after being adjudicated second and third winners respectively on the eventful day.

Maramuro group leader Amos Mukuhiwa attributed their success to sheer hard work.

“Our secret is that we rehearse a lot. Remember this is not our first time to win Chibuku Neshamwari Harare competition,” said the 30-year-old group leader.

Mukuhiwa said they are looking forward to win the national competition.

“Last time we emerged third winners in Bulawayo but this time we are ready to bring the national trophy to Harare. We are going to use the money we won here to buy uniforms and drums for the group as part of our preparations for the national competition,” he said.

Other groups that participated in the contest are: Beta Holdings (Zambia Nyau), Kondanani Chimtali (Chimtali), Angonia 1 Clan (Nyau), Beta Compound (Chimtali), Zunde Ramambo (Bira), A2 Chimtali (Malawian Dance) and Nyasaland (Nyau).

The national finals are scheduled for Mutare on August 4 and the winning group will not only be pocketing $7 000 but also a ticket to travel to China courtesy of sponsors Delta Beverages through its Chibuku brand.

Last year, Bulawayo-based Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble won Chibuku Neshamwari national finals held at White City stadium in Bulawayo, a development which saw them pocketing $7 000 after beating 10 other groups.

Ezimnyama Ensemble was followed by a Harare group, Culture Warriors, which showcased the chinyambera dance and pocketed $5 000 as a result.

Last year’s third best dance group was Matabeleland South’s How Mine Chioda which pocketed $3 000.

The Chibuku Neshamwari traditional dance festival will be participated by local dance groups that specialises in mbenje-jerusarema, mhande, dinhe, muchongoyo, nyau, chioda, beni arinoti and setapa among other traditional dances.

Founded in 1963, Chibuku Neshamwari is sponsored by Delta Beverages through their Chibuku brand and coordinated by National Arts Council of Zimbabwe in partnership with Zimbabwe National Traditional Dance Association.