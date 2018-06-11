Corporate Governance Act signed into law

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday signed the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act into law.

He also introduced two statutory instruments, namely the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission Regulations and the 2018 Civil Aviation Regulations.

In terms of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act, it provides for the governance of public entities in compliance with Chapter 9 of the Constitution.

It also provides a uniform mechanism for regulating the conditions of service of members of public entities and their senior employees.

On the other hand, the statutory instrument governing the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission Regulations, reinforces the independence of the commission and that it shall not charge a penny to anyone who approaches it with complaints of human rights violations.

It also establishes set values of the commission and that its staff shall undergo strict vetting based on their integrity, background and trustworthiness before taking office.

The statutory instrument regulates the investigative functions of the commission as well as establishment of committees, delegation of functions, security policies, confidentiality of information and that the commission will cooperate with other bodies.

A complaint can be lodged to the commission by anyone who has been directly or indirectly affected or suffered from human rights violations.

The regulations also provide for witness and victim protection in that the commission, having regard of its available resources it shall arrange measures to protect the physical safety of anyone who testifies publicly.

Mnangagwa also signed into law the statutory instrument governing Civil Aviation Regulations for Air Operator Certification and Administration.

The regulations provide for procedures for application for air operator certification, duration of an air operator certificate which shall be valid for 12 months.

They also sets out that Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe shall conduct continuous surveillance of the air operator certificate holder’s operations to ascertain continued eligibility.

The air operator certificate holder shall allow the authority to conduct test and inspections, at any time or place, to determine whether the air operator certificate holder is complying with set guidelines.

The authority also makes it clear that no person shall dry lease a foreign registered aircraft unless there is a current agreement between the authority and the State registry.