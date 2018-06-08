Zanu PF candidate denies being a chief

HARARE - Aspiring Zanu PF candidate for Shamva South constituency, Bramwell Bushu, who is accused of breaching the Constitution by contesting for the seat on a ruling party ticket despite being a chief, has denied claims that he is a substantive traditional leader.

His lawyer, Lovemore Madhuku, told High Court judge Emy Tsanga, that his client was appointed chief in an acting capacity following the death of his father in 2016.

Madhuku said Bushu was never appointed a substantive chief and had turned down the offer.

Tsanga asked the MDC candidate, Leman Pwanyiwa, who is challenging Bushu’s candidacy to verify the claims before his application can be determined on merit.

Pwanyiwa petitioned the court last week, accusing Bushu of breaching the Constitution by contesting to represent Zanu PF as its parliamentary candidate in Shamva South in the forthcoming elections despite being a chief.

In the application, Pwanyiwa cited Bushu, Zanu PF, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) and the National Council of Chiefs as respondents.

“This is an application for an interdict against the first respondent (Bushu) from being a member of the second respondent (Zanu PF) and from standing for election as a candidate for the National Assembly elections for Shamva South constituency.

“The applicant (Pwanyiwa) also seeks to interdict to bar the third respondent (Zec) functionaries who will be deployed at the Nomination Court sitting at the Magistrates’ Court Main Street Bindura, situated in Mashonaland Central Province from receiving and accepting the first respondent’s nomination papers,” Pwanyiwa said.