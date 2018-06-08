Mubaiwa quits DeMbare

HARARE - Kenni Mubaiwa has stepped down as president of troubled Dynamos further plunging the Glamour Boys into turmoil ahead of Sunday’s trip to Vengere Stadium to face bottom club Mutare City Rovers.

In recent months, Mubaiwa had become disengaged from the Glamour Boys due to his differences with board chairperson Bernard Marriot Lusengo.

“...at this juncture, the club is not doing well enough on and off the pitch as a result of a number of factors. As club president I feel I have not been given enough room of late to correct the situation, yet most of the fans continue to blame me for all the problems,” Mubaiwa said in his resignation letter sent to Lusengo yesterday.

“At this stage, I’m stepping down to give someone, who can work under the prevailing conditions, a chance. All the best on all your endeavours.”

Mubaiwa savaged the overbearing Lusengo saying he was hell-bent on sabotaging the goodwill he had for the Glamour Boys since he came in as vice president of the club in 2010.

“I feel I am being sabotaged. We had a meeting with the head coach (Lloyd Mutasa) and Marriot was present and we agreed to give him a three-game ultimatum and he failed so we fired him...I was in the process of negotiating with (Kalisto) Pasuwa to bring stability to the team, but to my surprise I was told to re-hire Mutasa.

“Then I queried why he was going to Cosafa at the expense of the team.”

DeMbare have had a disastrous 2018 Castle Lager Premiership campaign as they failed to win in their opening seven matches.

That run resulted in the club sacking coach Mutasa after only 10 matches and replaced him with his assistant Biggie Zuze.

Mubaiwa and his executive had sanctioned the move but it did not go down well with Lusengo and the rest of the board members.

Zuze took charge of only four matches — winning one, drawing one and losing two — before Lusengo stepped in to sack him as well.

Mutasa, who is currently away with the national team in South Africa for the Cosafa Cup, was reinstated as coach in a surprise move.

This was probably the final wedge that drove Mubaiwa and Lusengo further apart resulting in yesterday’s resignation by the Harare businessman.

In Mutasa’s absence, former DeMbare juniors coach Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe has taken charge of the club which is in 13th place on the log with 14 points from 15 games.

Last weekend in Chigowe’s first match in charge, the Glamour Boys were thrashed 3-0 away at Gobbo Stadium by Triangle.

This weekend, the stand-in coach said they have been working mostly on the mental aspect of the players to ensure they regain confidence ahead of the match against Gusha Bhora.

“We obviously had to work on the psychological aspect of the players to make sure that they regain their confidence and believe in themselves. There is no doubt that they need to be strong mentally if we are to salvage our season,” Chigowe told the Daily News.

Fixtures:

Tomorrow: Nichrut v Triangle United (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Herentals (Luveve), ZPC Kariba v Harare City (Nyamhunga), CAPS United v Bulawayo City (NSS), Ngezi Platinum Stars v FC Platinum (Baobab)

Sunday: Mutare City Rovers v Dynamos (Vengere), Shabanie Mine v Black Rhinos (Maglas), Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields), Yadah v Chapungu (NSS)