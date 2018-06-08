Harrison eager to bounce back

HARARE - Harare City coach Mark Harrison has backed his charges to bounce back to winning ways as they prepare for a tricky encounter against a resurgent ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium tomorrow in a Castle Lager Premiership clash.

The Sunshine Boys have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two matches against Ngezi Platinum Stars (3-1) and Highlanders (1-2) which pushed them down to sixth place on the log table with 24 points from 15 matches.

Harrison insists his charges remain motivated despite the recent setbacks.

“We are fully aware that we have lost the last two games. I don’t think we should have lost the last game against Highlanders, we gave it away, we should have won the game 4-0 probably on reflective play but that is football.

“There is no loss in confidence, that’s for sure. We are full of confidence, we are playing a good brand of football and the players are loving it and enjoying it. So we are going there full of confidence to try and win the game.

“We know up there in Kariba it’s going to be difficult. The field is not the greatest; they are a pretty aggressive, physical team so we are expecting a tough encounter. But we need to go there and make them chase the game and that’s what we really need to go and do.”

Harrison will, however, have to do without the services of ever reliable defender Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye, who lost his child this week.