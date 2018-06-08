ED rapped for forcing students to rallies

Mugove Tafirenyika  •  8 June 2018 2:50PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - The Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) has slammed President Emmerson Mnangagwa for forcing school pupils to attend his rallies.

Zinasu secretary-general, Ashley Pfunye, told MDC supporters during an electoral reforms demo in Harare on Tuesday:

“He (Mnangagwa) acts as if he wants to become a headmaster because we have seen the abuse of school children that is going on when he forces them to attend his campaign rallies, leaving us wondering whether he is serious about contesting for the country’s presidency or he wants to become a school headmaster.”

Several schools have been forced to suspend learning with teachers and school children forced to attend Zanu PF rallies addressed by Mnangagwa.

Zinasu said the new dispensation came with promises to uphold human rights but it is clearly failing to do so.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media