NMB opens branch in Bindura

HARARE - NMB Bank has opened a sub-branch in Bindura as part of its expansion drive and to bring its services closer to clients.

In a notice yesterday, NMB announced it would be spreading its tentacles to Bindura to increase convenience and better access to money for their customers.

The sub-branch, which opened for business last month, provides existing and potential customers in Mashonaland Central with ready access to its banking services and products.

The sub-branch is the first of a number of sub-branches that NMB intends to open in various towns around the country.

NMB Bank chief executive officer Ben Washaya has previously said most banking transactions were being conducted electronically these days, with services and products paid for with a debit card or through Internet or mobile banking.

However, the bank felt there was need, as a value- added service, to establish sub-branches to provide advice and support services where required and so that customers do not have to travel long distances for those few transactions that require a branch visit.

“The sub-branch will service the entire province, providing banking services and support to our existing and potential clients in Bindura and the whole of Mashonaland Central. This is the first of a number of sub-branches the bank intends to establish in various centres,” the bank said.