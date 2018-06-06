'Govt to invest in more digital services'

HARARE - Government is digitalising most of its services as part of a cocktail of measures that aim at putting customers at the centre of all its activities, senior principal director in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) Mary Sibusisiwe Mubi has said.

Mubi, who is in charge of public affairs and knowledge management in the OPC, was speaking at the Customer Experience Winter School recently held in Nyanga by the Contact Centre Association of Zimbabwe.

“The impetus to invest in more digital services within the public sector is one of the key measures to put the customer or citizen at the centre and will in turn impact on the new public sector and private sector partnership models.

“Government has directed all ministries and departments to embrace new technologies to improve service delivery.

“This has led to the creation of programmes which include …e-passport application by the Registrar’s Department, e-visa, e-weather forecasting and reporting and e-liquor licensing,” said Mubi.

She added that the government was also in the process of training government workers in customer care so as to equip them with principles and values of customer care.

“The measures are underpinned by the need to satisfy both local and foreign customers and clients in order to promote inclusion, engagement, and service delivery systems that are informed by the varied needs of our customers, leading to increased growth and socioeconomic development,” said Mubi.

According to Mubi, the government was also facilitating increased collaboration between the public and private sectors as part of measures to improve efficiency and in turn generate customer satisfaction.

“The public sector is examining ways to work with the private sector in order to decrease costs, meet the differential needs of all its customers, whilst enhancing customer service.

“In Zimbabwe we have seen the public sector increasingly making use of the private sector in order to enhance coverage, as we are now able to renew our vehicle licenses and pay for electricity at super markets, thus leveraging on the spread of private sector delivery systems.

“In the agricultural value chains, there is increased engagement between government agencies and the private sector in delivering required skills and expertise as companies work with government agencies in order to get the desired quality of produce,” said the senior principal director, adding that she was hopeful that companies will take advantage of the procurement landscape within the public sector that will result from on-going reforms of government procurement systems.