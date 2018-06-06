Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un Singapore summit on June 12

WASHINGTON - After what seemed like an endless back-and-forth, a highly-anticipated summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12 is officially on - again.

Trump made the announcement on Friday after welcoming Kim Jong-un's right-hand man, Kim Yong-chol, to the White House to talk about Washington's demands of denuclearisation in the Korean Peninsula.

"The process will begin on June 12 in Singapore," he told White House reporters.

But he conceded that Kim Jong-un "wants to be careful" with his decision, and that "he is not going to run and do things" as demanded by the US government.

"I told them, take your time. We can go fast, we can go slow."

Trump's made-for-television announcement on Friday was the latest twist in the trans-Pacific political and diplomatic drama that at times unfolded in real time, and has been closely followed on social media.

Disputes between Washington and Pyongyang led Trump to cancel the June 12 meeting on May 24 - only to see a flurry of diplomatic efforts surrounding the proposed summit in recent days.

On that same day, North Korea had announced that it had "demolished" its nuclear facility at Punggye-ri.

A number of diplomatic events ensued, including a surprise second meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim at the North Korean side of the border village of Panmunjom on May 26.