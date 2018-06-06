Churches demand electoral reforms

HARARE - Zimbabwe's forthcoming election does not offer opposition parties a level playing field amid a host of problems marring a vote that could define the future of the country, the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) has said.

ZCC, representing 26 different denominations, said in a statement that as political parties and aspiring candidates intensify efforts to campaign and canvass for votes, churches would wish to see a nonviolent and forward-looking campaign period characterised by a level playing field, constructive dialogue and engagement, nonviolence, national unity, critical reflection, mutual accountability and tolerance for different views.

“We remain concerned that failure to achieve robust and acceptable electoral reforms inevitably undermines the integrity of the election system and the legitimacy of the election result,” ZCC said in a statement.

“We are concerned that the internal democratic processes in a number of political parties appear ill-equipped to deliver nonviolent, credible processes to democratically select electoral candidates”.

This comes as opposition political parties have been demanding electoral reforms.

They have even staged demonstrations under the umbrella of the National Electoral Reform Agenda (Nera) to hammer the point.

ZCC also urged political parties to avoid hate speech and provocative language, urging politicians not to use money to exploit young people to commit acts of violence.