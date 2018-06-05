Wages clerk creates, pays ghost workers

HARARE - A former wages clerk at Safeguard Security Company (Pvt) Ltd who reportedly connived with other employees and pocketed $425 000 worth of salaries paid into ghost workers' accounts has appeared in court.

Nobert Mudzinge, 46, who is now a human resources manager in the Justice ministry appeared before Harare magistrate Edwin Marecha charged with fraud.

He was released on $800 bail and ordered to report twice a week at Harare Central Police Station, continue residing at his present address and not interfere with witnesses.

Mudzinge is jointly charged with Victor Kamhapa, 43, and Stanford Hunzvi, 39, a paymaster and wages clerk at Safeguard Security Company (Pvt) Ltd, respectively.

The duo has already appeared before the same court over fraud charges.

The complainant is Safeguard represented by general manager Investigations Richard Mbanga.

According to the State, Kamhapa is a paymaster responsible for wage inputting on the Payroll system for security guards and junior staff members.

The court heard that he would also send information from bank files to Paynet system ensuring every employee is paid on time.

Kamhapa and Hunzvi worked from the same office and shared information on their daily duties.

The duo allegedly connived with Mudzinge and hatched a plan to defraud their employer before creating ghost workers and paid wages into various bank accounts they had opened.

During the period between January 2011 and April 2018 Mudzinge, Kamhapa and Hunzvi deposited money amounting $425 448, 08 into four ZB bank accounts, Steward, MBCA, Nedbank and CBZ bank accounts.

After depositing the various amounts the trio would allegedly withdraw the money and share it among themselves.

The offence came to light in April this year when Safeguard made a thorough check on the financial records and discovered that the mentioned accounts were receiving salaries from their organisation.

Investigations pointed to the trio as perpetrators of the offence.

They were reportedly found with bank debit cards for the various accounts they had created.

It was further established that some of the bank accounts were actually registered in their names.