Pay $1 000 to stand for top office

HARARE - An aspiring presidential candidate must be nominated by at least 100 voters, as well as pay a nomination fee of $1 000.

This was revealed by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) yesterday.

Zec said the 100 nominations must be drawn from the country country’s 10 political provinces, with each region providing at least 10 nominations.

“…Presidential candidate must be a Zimbabwean citizen, registered voter, 40 years and above, nominated by at least 10 registered voters from each of Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces,” Zec said on its official twitter account.

The only disqualification stated in the Constitution for an aspiring presidential candidate is having already held office as President for two terms under the 2013 Constitution.

The nomination court will sit on June 14 at the Harare High Court.

For parliamentary candidates, an aspiring legislator must be a registered as a voter and be at least 21 years of age.

People who are detained under the Mental Health Act or who have been declared by a court to be incapable of managing their affairs are disqualified from standing for election and so are people who have previously vacated their parliamentary seats through having been convicted of a serious offence involving breach of trust, violence or dishonesty.