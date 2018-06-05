Ngezi to appeal Moyo red card

HARARE - Ngezi Platinum Stars will appeal against midfielder Xolisani Moyo’s red card and goalkeeper Bernard Donovan’s yellow card that will rule the pair out of their weekend’s potentially explosive clash against rivals FC Platinum, their coach Tonderai Ndiraya confirmed.

The Mhondoro-platinum miners were left frustrated after suffering their first defeat of the season falling 1-0 at the hands of Bulawayo Chiefs albeit in controversial circumstances.

Ndiraya watched in disbelief throughout the match as almost all decisions went against his charges before finishing the game with nine men after two controversial red cards to substitutes Moyo and striker Clive Augusto while goalkeeper Donovan was also booked.

The log leaders had a strong penalty appeal turned down by Hwange referee Hardly Ndazi and that defeat, came at a huge cost as the trio will not be eligible to feature in their weekend’s blockbuster match against second-placed FC Platinum.

For Donovan, the yellow card was his third of the season which means he will be suspended for the next game and speaking after the match Ndiraya said they would use video evidence they gather to launch a complaint to the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

“That second bookable offense on (Clive) Augusto, yeah, look, he was close to the player and talking to the player so probably he was in a better position to make a decision.

“I don’t know what he said but I thought it was too harsh on our part and that really affected our game plan,” said Ndiraya.

“Then of course the (Xolisani) Moyo decision, clearly, clearly he was not close to action but again to my surprise he got a red card. So I thought it was a case of mistaken identity from the referee.

“But be rest assured we are going to appeal the red card, it was not warranted but a case of mistaken identity.

“I hope the authorities will have that red card rescinded. We do have video evidence and we will probably use that. I’m hoping the evidence will help us.

Ndiraya continued: “Like I said we will try and appeal not just for Xolisani but also (Donovan) Bernard. He has been good for us and could be missing in that game against FC Platinum after picking his third yellow card.

“What is really painful is the manner in which Donovan got the yellow card. I thought it was a 50-50 challenge.

“So, we have three of our key players who are likely to miss the tie but I’m not really worried, I think we have good depth and those who are there should be able to compete.”

Ndiraya remains proud of his players and hopes the defeat against Bulawayo Chiefs will not affect his charges going forward and wants them to quickly put aside the setback and move on.

“First defeat after 15 games, of course, putting this game aside I think we had a very good run as a team.

“Fourteen games unbeaten was quite a good run and I want to commend my boys for what they did and it’s unfortunate that we lost this one,” said Ndiraya.

“I think we must just keep our heads high and look forward to the next match which is against FC Platinum at home. It’s going to be difficult. You tend to lose some rhythm if you are going to miss three of your best players.

“We hope that we will go home and prepare for that match which I think is going to be really interesting. You want your players to be strong; you want your players to have character.”

Turning to their defeat, the former Dynamos coach said: “I think the hosts did well, they utilised their numerical advantage and got a result.

“But look I’m quite disappointed with what really transpired .... But all the same I will take positives from the game; I will take some lessons from these situations.”