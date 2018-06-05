Nacz hunts for a director

HARARE - National Arts Council of Zimbabwe is hunting for a director following the resignation of Elvas Mari in March.

The country’s arts mother body advertised the post over the weekend.

“The director must be a strategic thinker and team leader who is dynamic, innovative and self-motivated. Intimate knowledge of the arts and culture sector is essential.

“Other attributes that are important for this senior management position are excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and very good marketing, networking and negotiation skills. Demonstrable experience in corporate governance and innovative management would be an advantage,” reads part of the advert.

The arts regulatory body’s deputy director Nicholas Moyo, however, is seen as the natural successor of Mari due to his long experience with Nacz.

Artistes, however, expect the appointing authority to act responsibly to save the industry.

Playwright Sylvanos Mudzvova said Mari was not the source of problems at the arts mother body.

“The problem is the Art Council Act, the principal director in the ministry who will appoint the next director (same of us already know the deadwood who is replacing Mari) and all the staff including cleaners at Art Council needs to go,” he said.

“Push for change of Art Council Act, make it more commercial.”

Arts and Culture critic Alouis Sagota said: “Any one taking up the responsibility should be able to see the utility of tangible or intangible heritage with a perspective of enlarging people’s opportunities and capabilities.”

Actor and arts critic Tawonga Mafundikwa said: “Nacz needs to replace Mari with someone who has a clear understanding of the arts industry to drive it forward.”