Mighty Warriors bank on Makore

HARARE - Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda is pinning hopes on the availability of striker Rutendo Makore, for goals, when they face Zambia in an Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier at Nkoloma Stadium this afternoon.

Makore, who has been at Spanish side Sporting deHuelva for the past season returns to the Mighty Warriors fold after missing the first round clash against Namibia through ankle injury.

They triumphed 4-0 on aggregate to set a date against Zambia in the final round.

The Mighty Warriors, who had less than a week to prepare for today’s clash left the country yesterday for Lusaka, Zambia and Sibanda is hoping her charges would be able to get at least an away goal before finishing their opponents on Sunday in the return leg at Rufaro Stadium.

“I think the coming in of Rutendo is a huge boost for us. We have been closely monitoring her at training and she is looking sharp and we are expecting her to lead the line in Zambia,” Sibanda said to the Daily News.

“Of course we are not only looking at Rutendo but we expect everyone from the team to play a part.

“It would be good if we manage to score away from home and probably finish them off at home.

“We didn’t have much time in camp but we tried to make full use of the little time we had so yes, I can say the girls are looking sharp and looking forward to the game.

“We have picked the majority of the girls who did duty in our previous games for continuity’s sack.”

Mighty Warriors are not short in experience as they have such players like Talent Mandaza, Emmaculate Msipa, Daisy Kaitano, Felistas Muzongondi, Mavis Chirandu and Marjory Nyaumwe, who can all decide matches.

Awcon 2018 finals will be held in Ghana from November 17 to December 1 with the top three finishers automatically qualifying for the 2019 Women’s World Cup scheduled for France.

Zambia was last at the women Africa Cup of Nations in 2014 in Namibia and is working to make a comeback at this year’s tournament.

They have been in camp for almost a month in preparation for their tie against the Mighty Warriors.

Team

Goalkeepers:

Chido Dzingirai, Shebba Rauli

Defenders:

Nobuhle Majika, Lynett Mutukuto, Sheila Makoto, Sithembile Nyoni, Nobukhosi Ncube

Midfielders:

Talent Mandaza, Emmaculate Msipa, Daisy Kaitano, Felistas Muzongondi, Mavis Chirandu, Marjory Nyaumwe

Strikers:

Rutendo Makore, Erina Jeke, Berita Kabwe, Maud Mafuruse, Tafadzwa Tsunguro.