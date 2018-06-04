ZPC Kariba ease relegation woes

Chapungu............................................... (0)2

ZPC Kariba.............................................. (3)3

GWERU - ZPC Kariba eased their relegation worries with a narrow victory over Chapungu in Castle Lager Premiership match here yesterday.

The Kariba-based side continued from where they left in their last match when they overcame Bulawayo City to make it two wins on the spin.

And yesterday the visitors meant business from the start when Pride Tafirenyika put them ahead on 25 minutes.

Talent Chamboko doubled their lead four minutes later. Dexter Phiri put the game beyond reach of Chapungu on 35 minutes with a thunderous left footed strike from a long range to beat Chapungu goalkeeper Collen Phiri.

Chapungu mounted a strong charge late in the game and reduced the deficit 10 minutes from time when Edmore Muzanenhamo hit a ferocious shot from outside the centre circle.

The home side got a penalty in added time when Ian Nekati handled inside the box before Allen Tavarwisa converted but it was rather too little too late for the home side.

ZPC Kariba coach Godfery Tamirepi was delighted by the win, but conceded it was still work in progress as his side remains in the battle against relegation.

“We have improved on the log and after having won against Bulawayo City the guys built on the confidence. But all the same we are still down there and need to concentrate on each game as it comes” said Tamirepi.

His Chapungu counterpart Rodwell Dhlakama was disappointed by his boys’ display in the first half that saw them conceding three goals in a space of 10 minutes.