Renault targets Zim with all new 'climber'

HARARE - Renault, one of the fastest growing automotive brands, created history with its Renault KWID. This attractive, innovative and affordable car, is a true game-changer and volume driver for Renault.

Staying true to its commitment to keep building on the success of KWID with breakthrough product innovations, Renault launched the new KWID Climber, which is expected to be in Zimbabwe in the next few months.

With the launch of KWID Climber, Renault has made a conscious effort to create a vehicle that is a perfect combination of style and premiumness.

The new vehicle has been developed keeping in mind specific customer needs, becoming the perfect offering for young achievers who are moving up places steadfastly.

This new launch reflects Renault’s intent to keep pace with global innovations and at the same time make products to suit the local needs.”

The KWID Climber, which made its world premiere as a concept vehicle, gathered tremendous attention.

Designed and developed by Renault’s design studios, the Climber demonstrated Renault’s progressive design innovation while underscoring Renault’s commitment. The KWID Climber concept proves the highest degree in which the vehicle can be customized.

KWID Climber will offer segment leading length, power to weight ratio, boot space, ground clearance and cutting-edge technology. It boasts of several first-in-segment features led by its SUV inspired design, 7-inch touchscreen MediaNAV system, digital instrument cluster, one-touch lane change indicator, radio speed dependent volume control and pro-sense seat belt pretensioners with load limiters.

Best-in-class features include its boot capacity of 300 litres, ergo-smart cabin, multiple storage spaces, upper segment body dimensions, interior space, service parts maintenance cost, ride and handling and several personalisation options.

The all new Climber draws on the DNA of the KWID to develop its SUV capability to the extreme. At the first glance, Climber’s SUV lines are reflective of its tough, robust character and underpin its distinctive, premium look.

As for the exterior, the new car features rugged bumper overrriders, front and rear terrain protectors with orange accents, two tone arching roof bars, muscular style wheels and a solid side profile with robust door protection cladding and two tone orange exterior rearview mirrors painted in glossy orange.

The climber insignia on the front doors creates its unique identity. This draws attention to the robust features which have become the Renault KWID’s hallmark. All these design changes have brought forth a matured overall stance in line with its all-terrain attitude. With its high ground clearance and wide track, this car is built to turn heads.

The car’s interior too boasts of several striking design elements like the new orange energy upholstery with Climber insignia, new vibrant orange accents on the AC vents and on the centre fascia and decorative orange door trim accents on the front and rear doors. All these bring an energetic feel to the cabin.

Other styling elements include specific floor mats and a chunky steering wheel with Climber insignia. The interior has been crafted with thoughtful design elements in order to complement the vehicle’s stylish exterior.

The KWID Climber personifies a new generation urbanite who wants a robust vehicle with more style. The Climber enhances the style quotient inside out. The result is a very distinctive personality which suits all types of adventure.

Safety is of paramount importance for Renault, and all its products meet and exceed the requisite safety standards set by the regulatory authorities. The KWID Climber will be available in 1.0L AT variant with three exciting colour options with orange details — Electric Blue, Outback Bronze and Planet Grey.

— The Financial Gazette