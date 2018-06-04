Mutare City punish woeful CAPS

CAPS United........................(1) 1

Mutare City..........................(2) 2

HARARE - Ten-man CAPS United suffered another setback in their stumbling Castle Lager Premiership season following a disappointing defeat at the hands of bottom-placed Mutare City yesterday.

The Green Machine’s game plan went up in smoke as early as the second minute when their goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba was shown a straight red card by referee Brighton

Chimene after deliberately handling outside his area to deny David Mangesi a clear scoring chance.

Makepekepe coach Lloyd Chitembwe had to sacrifice defender Carlton Munzabwa to make way for reserve goalkeeper Cris Mverechena as a replacement for Chigumba.

And after the red card the visitors took initiative of the game and surged ahead on 16 minutes through Brian Chinhoyi who capitalised on some hesitant defending by the Green Machine defence to send his effort to the far corner and gave Mverechena no chance.

Mangesi doubled Mutare City’s lead on 44 minutes again following another defensive mix-up at the back slotting his shot to the far corner beyond reach of the goalkeeper.

However, the home team responded immediately through John Zhuwawo, who scored from the spot kick after Mutare City’s Gift Jimu was adjudged to have pushed Simba Nhivi inside the box under pressure to clear a long searching ball.

And while CAPS United went on to dominate the second half they were unable to rescue the game with their strikers guilty of missing some good scoring opportunities.

Matters were also not helped for the Green Machine when striker Milton Ncube, who was combining well with Peter Moyo, was forced out after pulling a muscle late in the game.

After the game, CAPS United assistant coach Nelson Matongorere admitted their game plan was affected following the red card to their goalkeeper.

“It was a bad day in the office. I think the turning point was the red card in the first two minutes. It unsettled our game plan and you could see what we have planned during the course of the week then you lose your goalkeeper inside two minutes,” Matongorere said.

“So congratulations to Mutare for winning. But we are obviously not giving up because of this defeat, the championship race is a marathon and we need to re-group and focus on our next game against Bulawayo City.

Following the defeat CAPS United dropped one place to seventh place on the log table with 23 points from 15 matches.

And for Mutare City, it was their only second win of the season to take their tally to 11 points after 15 matches much to the delight of stand-in coach Ndega Matsika following the dismissal of Joseph Takaringofa last week.

“We did very well and I’m very satisfied with our performance today. Beating a team like CAPS United away from home, which has been winning a lot of games lately, is obviously a huge morale boost for us going forward,” Matsika said after the match.

Teams:

CAPS United: Prosper Chigumba, Justice Jangano, Valentine Musarurwa, Carlton Munzabwa (Cris Mverechena 2 min), Goodwin Goriyati, Dominic Mukandi (Brian Muzondiwa 53 min), Kudzai Nyamupfukudza, Peter Moyo, Milton Ncube (Wisdom Mutasa 58 min), John Zhuwawo, Simba Nhivi

Mutare City: Tafadzwa Dube, Piniel Gumbo, Gift Jimu, Watch Mafa, Lincoln Mangayira, Jeffreys Takunda, Washington Pakamisa (Honest Muzhara 53 min), Malvin Moyo (Husein Zvakavapano 82 min), Kumbulani Njovo, Brian Chinhoyi (Bakala Kutinyu 66 min), David Mangesi