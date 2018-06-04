HCC rolling out 80k prepaid meters

HARARE - The Harare City Council (HCC) is geared to start rolling out 80 000 prepaid meters amid resistance from residents.

Council spokesperson Michael Chideme said they will target areas that have been traditionally receiving water 24/7 for the exercise.

“Two companies have been awarded tenders for the roll-out of the 80 000 meters. We are still yet to sign the contracts with them to start the programme, but everything is on track,” he said.

The project was first mulled in 2015 after HCC noted that some residents were getting water without paying for it while others were complaining of paying for a non-existent service.

A pilot project was then launched which saw 2 000 prepaid meters being installed in Marimba, Sunningdale and parts of the Westgate area.

Residents associations, however, believe the city fathers were putting the cart before the horses, saying prepaid meters should only be introduced once there is constant supply of water to all residents.

“While we are against the commercialisation of water by council, we do urge the residents to pay for it. Prepaid meters will not benefit the so-called intended beneficiaries as it is only a way for corrupt councillors and officials to gain from the deal,” said Harare Residents Trust chairperson Precious Shumba.