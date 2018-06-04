Chinhoyi rewards paid up residents

CHINHOYI - Municipality of Chinhoyi is awarding discounts of up to 30 percent to residents who pay up their debts.

The order to discount residents comes after an ordinary council meeting held on May 15 made the resolution.

Chinhoyi follows other towns and cities that have been incentivising their residents by offering discounts as a way to lure them to pay their rates.

“The incentive is meant to encourage clearance of utility bills by all residents and corporates. For every dollar paid, the customer will be credited with dollar plus thirty cents incentive,” Chinhoyi town clerk Maxwell Kaitano said.

He added that the payment incentive is open to all residents, corporates, schools, churches and institutions on their rates and services’ bills, with the promotion valid until June 30.

Since May, Kadoma City Council (KCC) was offering discounts of between 30 and 40 percent to its residents who clear their debts.

According to the city’s town clerk Malvern Dondo, the offer will also cover businesses who are in arrears of more than $50 000.

“The incentive is 30 percent off for clearing arrears as at April 30, by October 31. This is provided that respective current bills for the months from April to the months the discount is claimed are up to date,” he said.

He added that the discount will also be extended to loyal debtors who manage to maintain their bills up to date until October.

The town clerk also said that for those owing more than $50 000, the discount is pegged at 40 percent provided their debts billed until April are cleared by July 31.

Marondera residents were given discounts of up to 50 percent with an immediate 10 percent upon payment.

Prior to the 2013 elections then Local Government minister Ignatius Chombo wrote off close to $2 billion worth of water and utility debts for ratepayers as a Zanu PF campaign tool.

The cancellation of debts resulted in many local authorities losing a lot of revenue that resulted in a worsening service delivery situation.