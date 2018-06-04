Chiefs end Ngezi's unbeaten run

Bulawayo Chiefs........(1) 1

Ngezi Platinum.........(0) 0

BULAWAYO - Ngezi Platinum Stars’ unbeaten run in the Castle Lager Premiership this season came to an end yesterday following a narrow defeat to Bulawayo Chiefs in an incident filled match in which the log leaders had to finish the match with nine men.

The platinum miners finally stumbled against a side that has already claimed the scalp of their main title rivals FC Platinum earlier this season with Gracious Muleya scoring the solitary strike after converting from the spot following a controversial decision by referee Hardly Ndazi.

Ngezi Platinum Stars, however, felt hard done by poor officiating from Ndazi, who was inconsistent throughout the match as he made some questionable decisions including two red cards to Clive Augusto and Xolisani Moyo in the second half.

“It was a very difficult game for us today and they were some things that I was not happy about. We were not ourselves today. I thought the penalty decision against us was unfair,” Ndiraya said in his post-match interview.

“Such big mistakes changed the whole complexion of the game. Playing with nine men was going to be difficult for us. I am quite disappointed by what happened today.”

Despite the defeat, Ngezi remain at the top of the table with 38 points the same as second-placed FC Platinum but boast of a superior goal difference ahead of next weekend’s potential block buster between the two sides.

Ngezi started the better of the two teams with midfielder Michael Charamba causing all sorts of problems for the home side.

But it was Chiefs, who went on to have first real chance after Muleya came face to face with Ngezi Platinum goalkeeper Bernard Donovan and was denied by the goalkeeper.

It was, however, on 30 minutes when Ndazi pulled a shocker when he awarded Chiefs a penalty from nowhere much to the disbelief of everyone which Muleya converted.

Ngezi regrouped and continued to dominate but their efforts suffered a major setback when the referee gave Augusto two yellow cards in succession on 62 minutes after the striker had only been on the field for nine minutes.

And as though not enough Ndazi pulled another shocker on 82 minutes giving Moyo a red card for an offence he did not commit.

And despite being two men down Ngezi continued to dominate play but they found Chiefs’ defence marshalled by Andrew Tandi unyielding.

With a bit of luck and precision Chiefs could have scored two or more goals from counter attacks but the players took turn to miss.

The win moves Chiefs to position 11 on the log with 15 points.

Bulawayo Chiefs coach Garthly Chipuka thought his players wanted the victory and got it.

“The players promised me a victory last night when we were having supper. They lived true to their word. It was more of the players fighting and managing to get a victory. It was a difficult game but we never panicked,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dynamos woes mounted following another heavy defeat at the hands of Triangle with midfielder Collin Dhuwa scoring a hat-trick in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Gibbo Stadium.

The win was Triangle’s first ever win against the Glamour Boys since promoted into the top flight five years ago.

The defeat means Dynamos are without a win in their last four matches and dropped to 13th place on the log table with 14 points four better than bottom placed Mutare City.

Dynamos had to finish the game with 10-man after captain Ocean Mushure was given his marching orders in the second half for dissent.