Zim to host radio conference

HARARE - Zimbabwe will this month host the World Radio Communication Conference in Victoria Falls.

The event, which will run from June 4-7 in the resort town, is an African telecommunications meeting preparatory meeting for the World Radio Communication Conference to be held in 2019 in Egypt.

The Postal and Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) which is hosting the event said the conference is aimed at consulting the industry and key stakeholders to identify and develop recommendations for key spectrum issues or areas of significant importance to Africa.

World Radio Communication Conferences are held every three to four years. It is the job of World Radio Communication conferences to review, and, if necessary, revise the Radio Regulations, the international treaty governing the use of the radio-frequency spectrum and the geostationary-satellite and non-geostationary-satellite orbits.

– The Financial Gazette