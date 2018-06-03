Ten-man Bosso dismiss Harare City



Harare City..................(1) 1

Highlanders……...........(1) 2

HARARE - Nigel Makumbe returned to the Highlanders line-up for the first time in over a month and grabbed the winner that handed the 10-man Bulawayo giants maximum points against Harare City in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

Harare City striker Wilfred Muvirimi had done well on 12 minutes to cancel a ninth minute Godfrey Makaruse opener only for Makumbe, who missed Bosso’s last seven matches through injury, to score the winner on the hour mark.

And by the time Makumbe got to the score-sheet the visitors had already been reduced to 10 men after defender Andrew Mbeba was given his marching orders on 46 minutes for a second bookable offence following a dangerous tackle on Malvin Gaki.

And despite going on to control the rest of the match, Harare City were unable to unlock Bosso defence which was well marshalled by Peter Muduviwa.

The defeat was the Sunshine Boys’ second on the spin following last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium.

The defeat left them on fifth place on the log table with 24 points from 15 matches.

City coach Mark Harrison was left to rue defensive mistakes by his players.

“That was the most ridiculous game we have lost this season. We gave away two ridiculous goals at the back. We were 1-1 against 10 men, we were in control of the game and just gave another goal away,” Harrison said.

“And in the final third our decision-making was poor; it was a ridiculous game to lose. It’s not acceptable; we should never have lost that game. We just gave away two silly goals and it was individual mistakes.

“You cannot just let in goals, I didn’t expect Bright to do what he did for the first goal and I didn’t also expect our captain to do what he did for the second goal.

If we hadn’t given away two soft goals we should have won the game.”

Despite a commendable display by his charges, Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu refused to give a post-match interview and instead went straight to the dressing room after the match.

It was a victory, which however, came at a cost for Bosso as youthful Bukhosi Ncube only lasted 12 minutes on the field after picking up an injury having been introduced as a second half substitute while goal-scorer Makaruse had to be replaced as well after sustaining an injury.

Ndlovu’s charges got the opener on nine minutes through Makaruse, who took full advantage of some poor defending by the home side to send a beautiful curling shot to the top corner to give Ryan Harrison who was in goals for City no chance.

Bosso’s lead would only last three minutes as Muvirimi equalised for City after showing some great composure to beat an advancing Ariel Sibanda following a quick counter attack which involved Protasho Kabwe.

The game was evenly balanced with both teams enjoying a share of possession until the 46th minute when Mbeba was sent off. City started dictating things especially in the midfield were Moses Muchenje and Tendai Samanja were seeing a lot of the ball.

The home side were, however, caught unaware by a rare Bosso attack on 60 minutes and in an attempt to clear his lines Samanja somehow put the ball into Makumbe’s path, who made no mistake by beating Harrison with a powerful grounder.

Meanwhile, at Mandava Stadium, FC Platinum kept pressure on log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars with a convincing 4-0 victory over neighbours Shabanie Mine.

Rahman Kutsanzira, Mkhokeli Dube, Farai Madhanaga and Ali Sadiki were all on target as FC Platinum took their tally to 38 points, the same number as Ngezi Platinum Stars who play Bulawayo Chiefs this afternoon, at Luveve Stadium.

At the National Sports Stadium Herentals beat Nichrut 1-0 courtesy of an Archmore Majarira solitary strike.