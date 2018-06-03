Parly rounding up business

HARARE - As Parliament rounds up its business, portfolio committees have been advised to conclude their inquiries and compile reports for presentation in the House by Thursday next week.

This comes after President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed the polling date as July 30, and curiously set September 8, as the date for a run-off poll.

Speaking in Parliament this week, both acting speaker of the National Assembly Reuben Marumahoko and acting president of Senate Charles Tawengwa revealed that the business of the Parliament was about to come to an end.

“I have to inform the Senate that following the enactment of the Electoral Amendment Act (No. 6) (2018) and the proclamation of the election date for the harmonised elections, by . . . the President, the eighth Parliament is coming to a close.

“In this regard, all committees are advised to conclude their inquiries and compile reports for presentation in the House by Thursday, 7th June, 2018.

“This is meant to ensure that the work that committees have been engaged in is not overtaken by events. Be guided accordingly,” Tawengwa told Senators.