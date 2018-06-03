Parly rounding up business

Blessings Mashaya  •  3 June 2018 3:36PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - As Parliament rounds up its business, portfolio committees have been advised to conclude their inquiries and compile reports for presentation in the House by Thursday next week.

This comes after President Emmerson Mnangagwa proclaimed the polling date as July 30, and curiously set September 8, as the date for a run-off poll.

Speaking in Parliament this week, both acting speaker of the National Assembly Reuben Marumahoko and acting president of Senate Charles Tawengwa revealed that the business of the Parliament was about to come to an end.

“I have to inform the Senate that following the enactment of the Electoral Amendment Act (No. 6) (2018) and the proclamation of the election date for the harmonised elections, by . . . the President, the eighth Parliament is coming to a close.

“In this regard, all committees are advised to conclude their inquiries and compile reports for presentation in the House by Thursday, 7th June, 2018.

“This is meant to ensure that the work that committees have been engaged in is not overtaken by events. Be guided accordingly,” Tawengwa told Senators.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media