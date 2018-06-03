'Europeans will come to Zim for jobs'

HARARE - MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says once he is in power, Europeans and Indians will flock to Zimbabwe for employment.

Addressing a rally yesterday at Mt St Mary’s in Wedza, a few kilometres from Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s rural home, Chamisa said once he is in power Europeans would be employed as herd boys.

“Indians will come here to work for us and even the Europeans will come here to work as our herd boys,” thundered the youthful leader.

As the political campaigns heat up before the July 30 poll, Chamisa has been blasted by his critics “for making outrageous promises” when he revealed plans to introduce bullet trains in Zimbabwe once he is in power.

He recently received a backlash for claiming that he met US President Donald Trump and that he influenced Rwanda’s ICT policy under President Paul Kagame.

And addressing MDC Alliance supporters in Wedza, he said the area has previously been known for being hostile to the opposition. “We know Chiwenga comes from this area. Many people were intimidated and opposition supporters killed for supporting the opposition.

“We want to say to Chiwenga the time is over. We are here to make sure that children get jobs and we are going to improve the livelihood of the people.”

Chamisa complained bitterly, saying he had written to President Emmerson Mnangagwa but he was refusing to listen to his advice.

“I wrote a letter to Ngwena but he is refusing to listen to me, I told him that he can’t manage this economy…We are going to deal with him come election time.”

The MDC Alliance leader said Mnangagwa is following in Mugabe’s footsteps.

“Mnangagwa and Mugabe are the same, we want to teach him a lesson but we want electoral reforms before elections.”

He added that they will be others who would wish the late Morgan Tsvangirai was still alive. “I tell you they are going to say Tsvangirai was better, we are not going to let them do whatever they want with us — enough is enough.”

The MDC Alliance — a coalition of seven political parties — is concerned about the absence of reforms that will ensure a free, fair and credible election. With two months to go before the elections, the Alliance is threatening mass protests next week to demand electoral reforms ahead of the polls.

MDC Alliance official Tendai Biti recently told journalists that Mnangagwa had jumped the gun when he proclaimed July 30 as the election date before parties agree on reforms, describing it as “a dog’s breakfast that not many dogs would like to eat”.

The Alliance is also calling for the de-militarisation of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission secretariat, de-militarisation of the communities as well as equal coverage on State media.