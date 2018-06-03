DeMbare out to stop rot

HARARE - Dynamos assistant coach Lloyd Chigowe will step in the spotlight this afternoon in an attempt to kick-start the Glamour Boys’ spluttering campaign with a date against Triangle at Gibbo Stadium in a Castle Lager Premiership tie.

The Glamour Boys have put up a series of flawed displays in which they have picked only three wins, five draws and six defeats to leave them with a paltry 14 points and already trail log-leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by a massive 24 points.

Chigowe was tasked to lead the team against Triangle in the absence of head coach Lloyd Mutasa, who is on national duty with the Warriors for the Cosafa Castle Cup currently underway in Polokwane, South Africa.

The former Zimbabwe Under-17 coach was thrown at the deep end following another shake-up of the technical bench which resulted in the sacking of interim coach Biggie Zuze and re-hiring of Mutasa three weeks after he had been fired.

Zuze was sacked last week after failing to re-ignite the struggling Harare giants which saw them register a disappointing goalless draw against Herentals last weekend.

This afternoon, Chigowe, in probably the biggest task of his career, will be hoping to ensure the team bounces back to winning ways with a victory against Triangle.

Dynamos will, however, be hoping to keep their unbeaten record against Triangle intact as they are yet to lose a match to the Sugar Sugar Boys since being promoted into the Premiership five years ago.

Dynamos team manager Richard Chihoro is confident of collecting maximum points away at Gibbo Stadium.

“We expect to win just as we do with every other game that we play,” Chihoro told the Daily News on Sunday.

“We have been preparing well for this game and the good thing is that we have a clean bill of health. The boys are looking sharp and raring to go, so yes, we are looking forward to getting maximum points.

“It has been a difficult season for us that is not a secret but we expect things to go back to normal soon. It’s not like we have been that bad like what other people suggest. We have been playing some good football but our finishing has been letting us down.

“We have been talking to the guys and they all know what is needed of them going forward. We cannot afford to keep on dropping points. It’s important that we start picking up maximum points and improve our position on the log table.”

In other matches set for this afternoon log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars will be hoping to continue with their good form when they visit Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges are unbeaten after 14 matches and sit on top of the table with 38 points.

However, they will be without the services of their top goal scorer Terrence Dzvukamanja, who is in South Africa with the Warriors while versatile defender Keith Murera is suspended after picking up three yellow cards in the previous matches.

CAPS United host Mutare City at the National Sports Stadium also hoping to continue with their mini resurgence while Chapungu host ZPC Kariba at Ascot Stadium to complete this weekend’s fixtures.

Fixtures:

Today: CAPS United v Mutare City Rovers (National Sports), Chapungu v ZPC Kariba (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Luveve), Triangle United v Dynamos (Gibbo)