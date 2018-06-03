Bulawayo City blow 3-goal lead

Bulawayo City......................................(2) 3

Yadah FC........................................... (0) 3

BULAWAYO - Bulawayo City crumbled like a deck of cards as they allowed Yadah to come back from three goals down to force a share of the spoils in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

The home side appeared on course to collect maximum points after Innocent Kutsanzira and Toto Banda gave the home side a 2-0 half time lead before Ishmael Wadi added the third on 59 minutes.

However, the Miracle Boys rallied in the last 12 minutes to score three goals through Jahannes Sibanda, Ralph Matema and Morris Musiyakuvi to ensure a share of spoils much to the delight of Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive.

“I am happy my guys responded well in the second half. I think they showed some perseverance and determination. I am happy with the comeback. This is a crucial point for us,” said an ecstatic Ruzive.

His opposite number Amini Soma Phiri was not happy with how his team gave away the lead.

“It happens in football, if you are not careful you are punished. I am not happy with the way we played in the second half. The good thing is that, I think the team played well regardless of the result. The fact that we scored three goals, that is what I wanted. We have not been scoring,” he said.

Teams:

Bulawayo City: Takudzwa Ndoro, Zephania Ngodzo, Zibusiso Sibanda, Humphrey Ncube, Eric Mudzingwa, Tatenda Tavengwa, Innocent Kutsanzira, Timothy January (Clive Rupiya 74mins), Rainsome Pavari (Trevor Ndlovu 71mins), Toto Banda, Ishmael Wadi (Nhlanhla Ndlovu 90mins)

Yadah FC: Samuel Mafukidze, Willard Kazongonda (Manuel Meleka 66mins), Wilson Chakanyuka, Ariel Makopa, Jonathan Chitereki, Brian Mapfumo, Enock Karembo, Cliff Sekete (Leroy Murape 61mins), Munyaradzi Chiwara (Johannes Sibanda 39mins), Morris Masiyakuvi, Ralph Matema