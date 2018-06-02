We are a junta: VP Mohadi

Fungi Kwaramba  •  2 June 2018 2:52PM  •  1 comment

CHEGUTU - Vice President Kembo Mohadi yesterday admitted that the President Emmerson Mnangagwa so-called new dispensation is a “junta government” that came to power through a coup carried out by trained cadres.

Addressing hundreds of Zanu PF supporters in the now ghostly town of Chegutu in Mashonaland West Province, the former State Security minister said people can call Mnangagwa’s government all that they want.

“It is true we are a junta government because we are all trained soldiers and cadres, there is nothing untoward about it, yes, we were soldiers, we were cadres and now we are preparing the ground. Our enemies are going to provoke us but because we have all these people, we will not be fazed,” said Mohadi.

Mnangagwa came to power last November following a military intervention that led to the resignation of long-serving despot Robert Mugabe.

Apart from general (retired) Constantino Chiwenga, other former generals in the present government include former air force boss Perrance Shiri and former major general Sibusiso Moyo.

Mnangagwa — whose main challenger in the July 30 harmonised elections is youthful MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa — told the crowds earlier that the forthcoming elections are just academic as the ruling party, which is accused of stalling wholesale electoral reforms, will easily romp to a comfortable victory over “barking puppies”.

“Nothing is going to change, nothing will change after elections. Zanu PF is in power and will continue in power . . . we don’t waste time fighting puppies (hatipedze nguva tichirwisana nezvipopi,” said Mnangagwa.

“General elections are ... provided for in our Constitution and we are going to definitely get that mandate and if you are true Zanu PF what kind of beer would you have taken to follow a party that is being ruled by those who are being ruled,” Mnangagwa added.

The former spy minister admitted that there are so many investors who are fencesitting, apprehensive of the future but assured them that come rain or thunder, the ruling party will triumph against opposition parties.

And Mnangagwa “described those in the opposition as “mapenzi” (fools) who should be ignored.

Recently, his spokesperson George Charamba told reporters at a workshop in Kariba that the opposition is falling in Zanu PF’s trap and will have nowhere to run when it loses the forthcoming elections scheduled for July 30.

“... this election is about restoring international engagement and legitimacy, that is where we are, it must be honest, it must be transparent, it must be free, it must be fair it must meet international standards, it must be violence-free and therefore it must be universally endorsed ... what young Chamisa has ... done inadvertently, but in a way that is nationally helpful, is to show that he can walk the length and breadth of this country uninhibited, which means it is going to be difficult for him to turn around and say it wasn’t free, it was fair...”

“And thank you police, secure him, let him convene as many meetings as he wants ... it is about legitimacy that is where we are, we are playing a very high-level game,” said Charamba.

Among other things, Mnangagwa promised to downsize farms, create employment and re-engage the international community once he has fulfilled the constitutional requirements and gained legitimacy.

Comments (1)

You have to believe these guys. They have sorted their rigging chess game plan on the voters' roll using their ZANU(PF) internal register. This internal register is the one ZEC and Mudede will gerrymander to ensure the internal register remains intact on the roll and the rest of the registered voters are killed off or scattered to wrong constituencies or outright removed so that only less than a third of voters not on the ZANU (PF) internal roll can vote for the opposition to give a veneer of a pretence at an election. This is what the African, EU and International observers will be endorsing as a free and fair election on the voting days. ZANU (PF) will have won the election long before that. That is why they are SO confident. The opposition has NOT learnt how to counter SMART rigging by ensuring the whole country goes on the ZANU (PF) internal register and then votes the way it wants. That way post election victimisation becomes impossible as ZANU (PF)_ would have lost the election. Listen and learn for 2023.

Ropa Panyadzonya - 2 June 2018

