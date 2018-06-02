Take Fizzo highlights Zim struggles

HARARE - Producer, Take Fizzo, yesterday released a new music video for his song Woman my Woman together with an album Faces EP.

The music video and song also features rapper Tehn Diamond and was directed by Kudzai Muringai.

“Take Fizzo and Kudzai wanted to tell a story that was true to the Zimbabwean day-to-day hustle.

“People lose their jobs every day, families are broken and so many of these stories go untold,” Tisu Ngoda Dzacho brand said in a statement

“In keeping with the EP’s relationship driven theme, Take Fizzo and Kudzai give us a story of hope . . . with pleasant twist at the end, a reminder that there’s always someone worth waking up for.

“Harare’s Working Wives’ actress, Maritawana Dhliwayo lends her talents to the Woman My Woman music video as Take Fizzo’s loving and loyal wife.”

Take Fizzo is labelled as “the keeper of the energy — new age dhewa” is the creative engine behind the classic Chamhembe compilations, alongside the late TBA, the two crafted and perfected the Urban Grooves sound.

“The super-producer has outdone himself with this project, a welcome return to a vibe and sound that Zimbabwean music had started to lose, the ‘keeper of the energy’ has delivered a heartfelt, soulful journey through love and relationships,” the statement read.

“The Faces’ EP, (has been released) via all digital platforms in partnership with The Creative Nation of Zimbabwe and Tisu Ngoda Dzacho.

“The accompanying video for his lead single Woman My Woman” was produced by Tisu Ngoda Dzacho and directed by the agencies in-house videographer and creative director Muringai.”