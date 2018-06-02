Mixed reactions over Diaspora vote ban

Tendai Kamhungira  •  2 June 2018 2:17PM  •  4 comments

HARARE - Legal experts have expressed mixed reactions over the Constitutional Court (Con-Court)’s ruling in which it threw out an application filed by those in the Diaspora who had sought to exercise their right to vote in the forthcoming elections slated for July 30.

While, some lawyers believe the ruling was off the mark, respected law professor Lovemore Madhuku, said the Con-Court was spot on, adding that judgment was in line with the Constitution. The ruling comes after an application by Gabriel Shumba, Sibonile Mfumisi and Darlington Nyambiya sought to vote while based in the countries they are staying.

Shumba, a human rights lawyer, and Mfumisi are resident in South Africa, while Nyambiya is living and working in the United Kingdom. But the Con-Court, in a judgment read out by deputy chief justice Elizabeth Gwaunza, dismissed the trio’s petition on Wednesday, after ruling that the application cannot succeed.

According to Madhuku, there is no provision in the Constitution, which allows those in the Diaspora to vote based in the countries they are staying.

“The problem is not with the court, it’s the Constitution. People must not expect the court to rule in favour of a provision that is not provided for in terms of the Constitution. The court was right, it was very correct. Those people who argue to the contrary were playing a political game,” Madhuku said.

He said the basis for one to claim a Diaspora vote must be specifically stated in the Constitution for it to be accorded.

“The people were misled by the MDC, the Constitution must be clear that a person outside the country must be allowed to vote,” Madhuku said.

Madhuku said he remembers going to South Africa during a symposium organised by Shumba and advised them that the Constitution did not provide for those in the Diaspora to vote.

“They took turns to boo me, and gave Douglas Mwonzora and Paul Mangwana a hero’s welcome when I told them the Constitution did not provide the right to vote to those in the Diaspora. I told them that these people are cheating you by telling you that there is a provision that says you can vote based in the Diaspora,” said Madhuku.

“If anyone wants a Diaspora vote, they must ask the MDC, because they are the ones who were in the unity government when the Constitution was made ...” Madhuku said, adding that from a jurisprudential point of view, the court was correct in its ruling.

Other lawyers who spoke on condition of anonymity for professional reasons castigated the Con-Court ruling, but said they were anxiously waiting for the full judgment to get a deeper understanding on the issues that motivated the court’s conclusion.

“We will read the reasons, so we can get a deeper understanding and see what can be done to ensure the Diaspora vote is available in the future,” a Harare lawyer told the Daily News.

Another lawyer, who thought the ruling was not proper, said, “I read the court application and heads of argument which were flawless and unassailable”.

Other countries in the world have a provision that allows their citizens to vote while outside the country.

The real question comrades and friends is what are we going to do whether as individuals or groups to ensure a better tomorrow for us, for our relatives, for our children? I submit that we can and should engage our relatives so that we can share our hopes, our dreams and guide each other on how best we can achieve the common good. A sustained, prevalent and systematic diaspora proxy vote strategy is the only strategy that will deliver the Zimbabwe we want. True and full independence. True freedom and sure prosperity.

Diaspora Proxy Vote Strategy - 2 June 2018

This diaspora thing is ove-rhyped and over-estimated. What is it that they think they can do than they cant do right now. MDC failed to push through the provisions during constitution making process, but now they hoodwink people to believe it's ZANU PF that is now allowing diaspora vote. That's being foolish and naivety in totality.

willo - 2 June 2018

Ok this is the thing - Munezvitupa zvemuzimbabwe kana mapasipotsi ka ?. That's all you need . Munogona kuvhota pa indaneti. ===/ :-) ndirikutamba hangu , varume. Girini bhomba ringadoka ramhara pamusha.

Baba Jenje kwa Chirumanzu - 2 June 2018

This is what I will do. I will speak to my folks about the political and economic situation, we consider the options and agree on the best way forward. This is about the future of the country, your parents, a your children, our future. Every . Zimbabwean has a role to play. Distance is not a barrier. Adopt a proxy Vote. Identify someone who can vote. Share the vote with them. Our country, our common future.

Diaspora Proxy Vote Strategy - 2 June 2018

