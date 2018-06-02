Govt warns country, sports clubs

HARARE - The Sports and Recreation Commission has warned all operators of recreational facilities that are using them for the wrong purposes such as beer halls to desist or face closure.

In a release yesterday for compliance with the Sports and Recreation Commission Act (Chapter 25:15 of 1991 and revised in 1996 and statutory instrument 342 of 1995), the commission gave an order for compliance and registration of the facilities, giving operators up to July 30 to put their houses in order.

This comes as many sports facilities have been turned into night clubs and entertainment areas.

“All Country or Sport and Recreation Clubs throughout the country are reminded to observe the purpose they were established and conform to the standards.

“Many have abandoned the membership requirement in favour of operating bottle stores, beer halls and or night clubs etc. This practice has destroyed the sport and recreation facilities and activities.

“Failure to observe the standards, authorities would be forced to discipline the leadership of such clubs and this may result in the withdrawal of the licence,” the release read.

“All sporting and recreational facilities, publicly or privately owned shall be registered and issued with a registration certificate and operator’s license. This include: stadia, (big or small), halls, gymnasiums, national and local parks, dams and man-made lakes, golf courses, motor racing courses and any other facility used for sport and recreation purposes.”

The commission also made note of non-sport and recreation facilities that were being used for recreational activities to register with them, as they were breaching the regulations.

“All non-sport and recreation organisations using sport and recreation for licensed gambling, horse racing/ jumping, walks, fun runs, marathons , luna parks and amusement parks and or for marketing and trading is required to register and obtain operator’s license or temporary license,” the commission said.

“The above stated organisations and persons are required to comply with the provisions of the Sports and recreation Commission Act by the 30 July 2018. Failure to comply will result in the Sports and Recreation Commission instituting sanctions against such errant organisations.”