Harrison seeks response against Bosso

HARARE - Harare City coach Mark Harrison wants his charges to quickly forget about last weekend’s defeat at the hands of log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by responding with a victory against Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow.

Terrence Dzvukamanja, Kelvin Bulaji and James Nguluve all scored to put Ngezi Platinum in control at Baobab Stadium last weekend and despite Wilfred Muvirimi’s late strike, it did not prevent the Sunshine Boys from suffering their second defeat of the season.

The result left them fifth on the log table with 24 points from 14 matches, a massive 14 points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum, who are on 38 points.

Bosso are only two points above City as they sit third on the log table with 26 points and Harrison feels tomorrow’s game offers his charges the best platform for a quick response.

“You are never happy to lose but we have got to bounce back. That’s what I said to the players that in your next game, you make mistakes or get beaten so Saturday it’s important that we get a performance to try and win the game,” Harrison said.

“I think we will see quite an entertaining game on Saturday, Highlanders, they try to want to play as well like we do. So we should see good football, hopefully we will see few goals from our side because we are looking to bounce back.”

City welcome back defender Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye, who missed their last trip to Baobab Stadium as he was suspended for accumulating three yellow cards.

However, right full back Takudzwa Chimwemwe will not be available as he is away in South Africa on national duty.

Chimwemwe was part of the 20-man squad that left the country yesterday morning for the Cosafa Cup which is underway in Polokwane, South Africa.

And in his absence, Harrison said he will give young Gareth Madhake his debut since graduating from Harare City Cubs at the start of the year.

“Raymond (Uchena) and Munya have formed a good partnership in the first half of the season and I’m the type of coach who doesn’t want to break things because I have to. We missed him last round through suspension but he is coming into the team without doubt,” Harrison said.

“He is out with the national team and we have no choice but Gareth (Madhake) will come into the fray for his debut but I have got all the confidence in him. He graduated from the Cubs and knows how we want to play.

“He has a lot of talent and this is an opportunity which I think he should be able to grab with both hands.”