Harare Carnival set for July

HARARE - Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), organisers of the annual event Harare International Carnival (Hic), have revealed that this year’s edition will be held in July from 17 to 21.

Godfrey Koti, the ZTA head of corporate affairs said more details about the event will be revealed in due course.

“We are in infancy stages for now, we will make more information available as soon as possible,” Koti said.

The previous edition of Hic was held last year in September and it reportedly attracted millions of people.

The weeklong event had some interesting events which included the carnival bira that was held in Domboshava courtesy of ZTA and traditional leaders as well as the Cultural Show and Costumes held at Longcheng Plaza in the capital.

The events were followed by street concerts including jam session in First Street courtesy of Devine Assignments which featured musicians such as Tendai Chimombe, Mark Ngwazi, Tete Pipilo, Crucial Mix, Talking Guitars and Dhibhura and Sons among others.

Superstar Oliver Mtukudzi shared the stage with a number of cultural groups from different countries such as Brazil at the welcome reception party held at Rainbow Towers and the party was graced by high profile dignitaries such as President Emmerson Mnangagwa then vice president, among others.

Harare also hosted three high profile events: Rhumba Night, Samba Night and Zimdancehall Fiesta during the carnival week last year.

Rhumba Night was held at Cresta Oasis Gardens courtesy of Time and Jazz and the event was headlined by Congolese heavyweight Werrason.

Private Lounge hosted the Samba Night which saw the Brazilians Samba Queens showcased their culture in semi-nude stage costumes. The Samba Queens shared the stage with Zoey Sifelani and Beverly Sibanda.

The major highlight of the event was a street party which saw thousands of people from all walks of life marching from Fourth Street to Robert Mugabe/Freedom Square via Jason Moyo Street.

The Robert Mugabe/Freedom Square hosted the Street Party concert which saw musicians such as Stunner, Ex Q, Jah Prayzah and Werrason among others sharing the stage before thousands of entertainment loving people.

However, last year’s event had its lows which included the absence of South African socialite Zodwa Wabantu, The Cubans and the Jamaican International artiste Beenie Man who failed to participate yet they were billed to.