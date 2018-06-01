Coltart dismiss PAFL survey

HARARE - Senior MDC official David Coltart has dismissed the results of a poll by the Pan-African Forum Limited (PAFL) which claimed on Wednesday that President Emmerson Mnangagwa would win 70 percent of the vote if elections were held now.

Writing on Twitter, Coltart dismissed

the PAFL as a “suspect organisation” and said the survey marked the start of efforts to “lay the foundation for an attempt to rig an election on an unprecedented scale”.

PAFL said in contrast MDC leader Nelson Chamisa would only win 24 percent of the vote.

“Emmerson Mnangagwa is the most preferred candidate to be the president of Zimbabwe,” the forum said.

The respondents were asked the question: “If elections were to be held today, which presidential candidate would you vote for?”

The results of the survey, conducted earlier this month, came to light on Wednesday just before news broke that the government had declared July 30 as the date for presidential and parliamentary polls.

The Nairobi-based PAFL said it had interviewed more than 3 000 Zimbabweans countrywide to come up with its results. It also noted that 69 percent of respondents support Zanu PF and 27 percent support the MDC.

The survey said opposition leaders like Welshman Ncube and former vice president Joice Mujuru would each get just one percent of the vote.

The State-run Herald newspaper said this showed that an alliance of opposition parties under the banner of the main MDC led by Chamisa would have little bearing on the election results.