Govt receives classified documents

HARARE - The South African government has handed to the Zimbabwean government previously classified documents that were being kept at Rhodes University by the colonial Ian Smith regime.

This was revealed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare yesterday.

According to the president, among the documents are files implicating several individuals who were selling out by conniving with the Rhodesian government.

He was, however, quick to say he will not take any action against them.

“We were delayed at State House where we were receiving a lot of boxes, documents that had been removed by the Ian Smith government before independence. When we got independence in 1980, they took out a lot of things including documents which they stored at Rhodes University in South Africa. So government followed that up and today we have received them,” Mnangagwa said, while diverting from his prepared speech at yesterday’s Zanu PF healing and reconciliation workshop.

“We also received judgments, the trial of Mbuya Nehanda and Kaguvi we now have them. Even the minutes of those who were selling out, we now have them but we won’t use them yet, but we now have them,” he said.

Mnangagwa said government was now fighting to bring home various artefacts that had been “illegally” taken by the former colonisers and were now stored in England.