ZLHR lashes out at ZPSC

STAFF WRITER  •  30 May 2018 2:49PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has lashed out at the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) for levelling charges against a prison officer accused of undermining President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he posted on social media comments calling the main opposition leader “my president.”

ZLHR, a legal rights group, criticised the move as a “fresh clampdown on dissent” ahead of elections expected in July.

ZPCS summoned John Mahlabera, 36, an officer at Chiredzi prison in the southern province of Masvingo, to appear before a disciplinary hearing on June 18.

Mahlabera was alleged to have called main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa “my president” after Chamisa addressed a rally in Masvingo province. Four witnesses are expected to testify against him at the hearing. The July election will be the first since the ousting of long-time ruler Robert Mugabe, whose authoritarian regime routinely suppressed dissent and had also targeted critics on social media. — AFP

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media