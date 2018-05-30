New twist to Templeman case

HARARE - A 16-year-old girl claimed to have been kidnapped by music promoter/DJ Godfather Templeman had escaped from her sexually abusive father, a court heard.

According to a defence outline compiled by Templeman, whose real name is Simbarashe Maphosa, the minor even threatened to commit suicide refusing to return to her father when police located her after going missing for three days.

Maphosa was subsequently hauled for kidnapping the girl and exposing her to drugs and alcohol but denied the allegations saying the minor, who resembles a fully-grown woman, had told him she was aged 23.

“The complainant and her friend have been Maphosa’s friends on social media for the past two years.

“The minor called Maphosa and said she had seen his poster for a Beitbridge show and indicated that she wanted transport since she had a journey to Musina, South Africa,” read the defence outline.

“Maphosa offered the girl and her friend transport to Beitbridge but when they arrived, the minors refused to return home.

“The complainant was complaining that she being sexually abused by her father.

“The accused person pleaded with her and indicated that he was going to arrange for her to meet radio personality Tilda.”

However, the parties booked into Launder Lodge in Beitbridge in separate rooms and Maphosa claims he never witnessed the minors taking dagga or drinking beer because he was busy with shows.

“...after the show the accused person pleaded with the minor to return home and he arranged accommodation for her in Harare.

Before he could take the two to Tilda, Maphosa saw the complainant’s father coming to him with three bouncers and a cop,” added the defence outline.

“He was assaulted and offered to assist the father locate his daughter in Harare.

“When the complainant noticed the police she began hitting herself against the ground shouting that she would commit suicide than return home with her father.”

The minor was assured by police officers that she would not be taken to her father but to the police station and agreed before Maphosa was arrested for kidnapping two weeks later.

Prosecutor Ressie Nyamombe alleged that Maphosa held the 16-year-old girl in his custody for three days without her parents’ knowledge and consent.

The court heard that between March 29 and 31 and in Beitbridge, Maphosa unlawfully detained the minor and deprived her freedom.

It was alleged that Maphosa had travelled with the minor to Beitbridge and clocked three days with her without any communication with her parents.