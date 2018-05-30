Fire guts down Harare bar

HARARE - One of Harare’s leading entertainment joints — Dandaro Inn — was gutted down by fire on Monday night. Property worth thousands of dollars was destroyed.

The joint was run by music promoter Partson “Chipaz” Chimbodza.

Dandaro Inn manager Oscar Nembare told the Daily News that they are still trying to establish the cause of the fire.

“I was alerted about the incident around 1am on Tuesday while I was home. By the time I arrived at the bar everything was up in smoke, the thatched roof had already collapsed,” he said.

Nembare said property worth thousands of dollars were lost.

“I do not know the exact figure but the property we lost include public address system, television sets, snooker tables, refrigerators, chairs, tables, computers and over 100 crates of beer stock among others,” Nembare said.

Nembare said by the time fire fighters arrived at the scene, everything was up in smoke. We believe the fire was caused by an electric fault.”

Chimbodza told this publication he is prepared to refurbish the joint.

“I last insured the bar about three years ago. I am not sure if it is not lapsed but I am prepared to refurbish the joint again.

“Nothing was recovered but I am happy that there was no life lost in the process,” he said.

Chimbodza blamed the fire brigade for taking time to respond.

“When the bar caught fire, our security guard on duty phoned the Fire Brigade but they were not answering.

“The guard then walked all the way to Fire Brigade offices to report and by the time they came, the thatched roof had already collapsed,” he said.

The joint has been a home for both upcoming and established musicians.

Dandaro Inn is not the first bar in Harare to be touched-down by fire.

In 2015, Pamuzinda joint caught fire and property worth thousands of dollars got lost.

However, the joint which was being run by Josh Hozheri has since been refurbished.