EU to monitor complaints after elections

HARARE - A European Union Election Observer Mission (EOM) expected in Zimbabwe any time soon will monitor electoral complaints that may be lodged after the elections.

This comes after the Zimbabwe government invited the EU in March to deploy an observation mission for the upcoming harmonised elections set to mid-year.

“In addition to observing the run up to the elections and election day itself, the EOM will also monitor electoral complaints that may be lodged after the elections.

The EU observers will be deployed nationwide,” the EU said in a statement.

“The long-term presence of the observation mission will allow it to make an impartial and comprehensive assessment of the electoral process and environment, as well as of the conduct of the elections themselves. In their work, the EU EOM will liaise closely with all key stakeholders, as well as with other international observation missions and domestic observers.” Zimbabwe has invited 46 countries from across the world to observe the general elections.