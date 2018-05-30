Bring back police on roads: HCC



HARARE - A senior executive at the Harare City Council (HCC) believes that sanity can only return to the capital city’s roads if the municipality gets assistance from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to tame wayward motorists.

HCC’s director of works Zvenyika Chawatama told the Daily News that the traffic jungle that Harare’s central business district (CBD) has become was a result of motorists who are disregarding municipal police because they lacked arresting powers.

“The congestion in the CBD can be eased if we are assisted by law enforcement from the ZRP. If the police could be returned on the roads it would ease the way motorists move around and reduce unnecessary congestion,” he said during an inspection of sections of the city’s road network going through rehabilitation.

HCC’s head of traffic, Judith Mujegu, said council has been lobbying government to have arresting powers but they are yet to get a response.

“We need our municipal police to have arresting powers because right now their hands are tied. We want our police to have the power to issue fines and arrest offenders for the various traffic offences. Right now offenders can do what they want because they know that the city does not have the muscle to arrest them,” Mujegu said. –

